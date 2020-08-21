Politics

Anyidoho goes after 'babies with sharp teeth', curses them and their paymasters

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho is pained by the mistreatment from persons he describes as “babies with sharp teeth” within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, such persons have caused him a lot of pain in the last eight years than anything else in this world.



The aide to the late John Evans Atta Mills who made this known in a tweet said: “The babies with sharp teeth have tortured me for more than 8 years”.



With the pain in his heart, the born again Christian added that “Let GOD punish them and their paymasters”.



One cannot tell persons he is referring to since he did not put any name to the tweet.



You’ll rot in the hottest part of hell



It would be recalled that in July this year, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in similar fashion descended heavily on persons who tell lies about him, warning that they will rot in the hottest part of hell if they continue to peddle falsehoods about him.

Referring to such persons as “scoundrels”, Mr Anyidoho stressed that unless such persons repent from their bad ways, they will be consumed by hellfire.



Speaking on t Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme monitored by mynewsgh.com, Mr Anyidoho stated that his curse on the “scoundrels”, is part of his work at the Atta Mills Institute, where Mr Anyidoho works to perpetuate the memory of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.



“Now, I am speaking today as an anointed son of God, and I am speaking from the footstools and the throne of Heaven’s. All scoundrels shall rot in the hottest part of hell because Scripture has said so.”



“Now, they have a chance to repent because we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. If they repent, for now, it is good for them. But if they continue in their perfidy, when we are in heaven after the rapture, they will ask me for a drop of water and they will not get,” a seemingly exasperated Koku said.





The babies with sharp teeth have tortured me for more than 8 years: Let GOD punish them and their paymasters — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 19, 2020

