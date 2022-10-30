Anyidoho threatens to injunct NDC national elections if he is deregistered

Former NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has threatened to place an injunction on the party’s upcoming national executive elections slated for December 17.

According to him, he will head to the law courts to trigger the injunction if his name is removed from the party’s voter's register by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



In a Twitter post on October 29, Anyidoho insisted that he was still an NDC member and that nobody has sacked him from the party founded by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



“Just for the record; Nobody has sacked me from the NDC and so if Asiedu-Nketiah, perfidiously removes my name from the voting register, I will have no opinion but to place an injunction on the National Election. Aluta Continua,” he tweeted.



Background



Koku Anyidoho was in a letter dated July 27, 2021 expelled from the National Democratic Congress for anti-party behaviours.

It followed complaints brought against him by some members of the party as well as further investigations and decisions taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of the statement signed by Asiedu Nketiah read.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” it said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such,” it stated.



But Koku Anyidoho on a number of occasions has shot down his dismissal from the party.

