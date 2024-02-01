Anyone who attempts to contest me in 2024 will fall – Afenyo-Markin warns opponents

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader

Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has served notice to his contenders from opposition political parties to bow out from the 2024 polls and join him to take Effutu Constituency to the highest level.

The Legislator of Effutu Constituency in the Central Region indicated that the “Effutu dream is not ready for any inexperienced person who has no idea about where we are going. It doesn’t matter your party, your tribe and religion come and support the Effutu dream and let us transform Effutu”.



“This year is an electioneering year, it doesn’t matter which party you belong to, as for Effutu constituency we are not doing NPP, we are not doing NDC all we know is Alexander Afenyo-Markin is the main leader of the Effutu constituency and there is no challenger”, he stated.



Afenyo-Markin made these comments when he commissioned four community centres and an ultra-modern library project within the constituency.



“All those who attempt to stand shoulder to shoulder to contest with me in 2024 are going to fall because, by the grace of God, I have a blueprint for the journey I have embarked on. I have a superior idea where I want to take Effutu, so they will not come anywhere near” he emphasized.



“I need you to join hands with me in this transformation journey and I promise that I will not discriminate whether you are NDC, NPP or CPP. I am your MP so if you are NDC come and join, if you are CPP come and join and support my course because my course is your course and is our course” he added.

Afenyo-Markin revealed he is going to build a new modern hospital, a children’s hospital, a new hospital at Akroful, an ultra-modern ICT, construction of a new sector office for Ghana Education Service (GES), a new High Court building, a VRA office, Health Insurance office, new fire service office and among others.



“Today wherever you pass in Effutu, you will see massive development and it’s by the grace of almighty God and a collective hard work so let’s us continue to work because we are one people” he stated.



“I will be your leader, I know your cry, I know your concerns and I will be there for you. There is no way am going to turn my back on you. I will work hard to create equal opportunity for youth, all job placement in the public service, I will make sure that the youth of Effutu get their share so those of you who are dreaming of having a career in public service I assure you one more time that you will never walk alone” Afenyo-Markin assured.



“I heard your cry for development, transformation, growth and these are the things that inspired me to dream for a better day for our land” he stressed.