Anyone who promises to reduce petrol prices is a 'bloody liar' - Allotey Jacobs argues

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has jumped to the defence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government about the criticisms on the government's performance with particular emphasis on reducing the prices of petroleum products.

Petrol prices, although currently stabilizing, however is still on high and the Akufo-Addo government has come under intense criticisms.

The President is blamed for the hikes in petrol prices but to Allotey Jacobs, the blame cannot be laid on the President.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, the former NDC Regional Chairman argued that no government can reduce the prices of petrol.

He expounded that from the era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, petrol prices have been fluctuating, therefore asserting that any candidate who says he will reduce fuel prices is a "bloody liar".

"Nobody can bring the prices of petrol down. If someone says today that 1 gallon of petrol will sell for GHC 5, that person is a big liar. The person is a fraudster. Nobody, no government, no party can say if it is 12.66 pesewas per liter, they can make it 5 cedis per liter. That person is a bloody liar," he exclaimed.

