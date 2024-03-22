Aowin NPP Parliamentary candidate promises youth empowerment

NPP logo

Source: GNA

Abanga Yakubu Fuseini, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Aowin constituency in the Western North Region, has promised to outline policies and interventions to improve upon the well-being of the youth in the area.

He said he would prioritise initiatives for youth empowerment, infrastructural development, and community support to make life easier for the constituents.



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a thanksgiving service for his victory as the NPP PC for Aowin, held at the Church of Pentecost, Enchi.



“The Aowin constituency is one of the largest constituencies in the Western North Region and my footprint is in every Electoral Area, so, I will continue to do more for the constituency if elected as the Member of Parliament (MP),” he said.



Fuseini gave an assurance to work closely with the Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, and polling station executives to ensure victory for the party in both the presidential and parliamentary in the December 7 elections.



He, therefore, called the constituents especially the youth to vote massively for him and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for sustainable jobs and development in the constituency.

Emmanuel Obeng, Aowin NPP Constituency Chairman, said the party had begun a reconciliation process to bring everyone on board to help guarantee victory ahead of this year’s election.



“With unity of purpose and support to our candidate, NPP will win the Aowin parliamentary seat once again to continue the developmental projects started by Adu Gyamfi, who won the seat for the NPP in 2004,” he said.



Mac Daniel Nyame, the NPP Western North Regional Organiser, also told the GNA that the Regional Secretariat was working hard to win additional parliamentary seats for the party in the region.



Fuseini polled 580 votes to beat Isaac Brew, who had 299 votes.



The Thanksgiving service was attended by some Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, party supporters and Samuel Adu Gyamfi, Aowin Municipal Chief Executive.