Apaak gives Builsa South 10 new boreholes

Builsa South MP, Dr Clement Apaak Abas

The Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has provided ten (10) new boreholes for the people of Builsa South as part of his water project for the area.

In a statement, the NDC Deputy Communication Officer for Builsa South, Daniel Akogtu stated the essence of water and commended the MP for his hard work.



“Water is the core of sustainable development and is very critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystem and human survival as it is said in the holy book “I Will Give Unto Him That is Athirst of the Fountain of the Water of Life Freely” the increase in population has led to upsurge in the demand for portable drinking water, this situation predates the MPs election and is very appalling and disquieting.



“This disturbing situation is as a result of either lack of a borehole or a malfunction borehole,” Mr. Akogtu stated.



He continued: “It is in this light the peoples MP and field marshal came to the plight of his people as he has always done annually to provide ten (10) fresh boreholes in the following communities;



Fumbisi Suik

Uwasi Abaayeri



Fumbisi Baasa Tampusa



Kanjarga Lovogsa



Wiesi Goag



Gbedema Jagsa Guuta

Gbedema Garibeansa



Doninga Banyansa



Gbedembilisi Nakpansah



Fumbisi Bachiesa



Through Zayoka Constructions Limited.

“Additionally he has repaired and maintained 72 malfunctioned existing boreholes in all communities of his constituency (Builsa South).



“This is not rocket science but a total commitment to serving the people as a servant leader. The ineptness of our opponents and their parochial quest to spew and fabricate what is not even there will continue to hang the shame like an albatross around their necks,” he added .



Mr. Akugtu stated that their indefatigable MP will continue to lessen the burden on his people and carry them along in all sectors of life.