Apam: Bodies of drowned teenagers laid to rest

Some of teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach

Emotions were very high at the burial rites and funeral ceremony of the 13 teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach a week ago.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson who led the government delegation to the funeral held at Apam on Tuesday, March 16, could not hold back her tears as she watched the lifeless bodies of the teenagers lying in state.



The usually tough Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East was overtaken by the intensity of the situation so much that she burst into unrestrained tears.



Two teenagers who survived the disaster are reported to be traumatized.



The burial, which was originally scheduled for Monday, had to be postponed for the Gomoa Traditional Council to perform rites to pacify the sea gods following claims that the victims defied them.

One cow, three sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps were offered to the gods by a traditional priest.



During the burial, family, friends and sympathisers of the teenagers shed tears as their remains were being interred.



Father of one of the deceased, Joseph Narh, revealed that he had a few days to leave Ghana for Spain with his family when the incident happened.