Apam: Uncle of drowned kids refute claims kids lacked parental control

Uncle of two of the kids who drowned at a beach in Apam has debunked allegations that the disaster was as a result of lack of parental control.

Over Twenty unidentified children believed to be between the ages of 13-17 allegedly drowned after swimming in the sea at Apam, in the Central Region, on Sunday 7th March 2021.



Confirming the news to the media, the District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono, stated that said eight bodies had been retrieved from the sea as on Monday 8th March 2021.



“We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning. We are collaborating with the DCE. My investigator is also there. So very soon, we will mobilize the bodies to see how many we have lost,” DSP Osakono told the media.



12 bodies in total have been retrieved from the sea.



After the incident, parents of the children were accused of not having parental control over their kids leading to the disaster.



But Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Godwin Blankson, an uncle of two of the kids who drowned in the disaster said the kids did not lack parental control.

He noted that these kids are boys who were always playing football with their peers.



According to him, on the fateful Sunday 7th March, his nephews aged 13 and 16 went out to play football as usual.



“ We only realized that my two nephews were part of the kids who had drowned in the sea”, he added.



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Fisherman in Apam, Nana Ekow Panyin, has revealed that the kids who were drowned in the sea in Apam were practicing gay sex, an act that the gods of Apam are against, on the beach hence the predicament.



He revealed that it is highly possible, that the gods who were not pleased with the act caused the kids to drown in order to serve as a deterrent to others.



“Aside bathing around the place where the tides are strong, we are highly informed that the kids were involved in gay sex hence the predicament. The sea has been inaccessible and closed to the public since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic”, Deputy Chief Fisherman in Apam, Nana Ekow Panyin told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.