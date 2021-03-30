Apart from God, I worship NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP – Assin Central MP) has claimed that apart from worshipping the almighty God, he also worships his political party, the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Anybody who tries to do anything to collapse the party or send the party into opposition will not be given the chance. Even if it is me, Kennedy Agyapong, sack me from the party,” Kennedy Agyapong declared on The Seat show on Net 2 TV on Monday, March 29.



“Because apart from God, we worship NPP. It is in my DNA; even when I sleep it is NPP. There is no political party that will accept me.”



Agyapong advised his party folks not to sit idle for the party to run into opposition.

He further chastised the former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for the chaos caused in his office before his retirement.



“Osei Ameyaw, it serves you right for whatever has happened to you,” he stressed.



