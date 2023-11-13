Apiate Explosion: Deputy lands minister issues strict ultimatum for project completion

Benito Owusu-Bio visited Apiate on November 10, 2023

Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL), the Project Consultants for Apiate, have been issued a non-negotiable ultimatum to complete the Apiate township for commissioning.

During a working visit to Apiate on November 10, 2023, Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team, set this strict deadline.



He emphasized the importance of adhering to the timeline while inspecting the project's progress.



Benito Owusu-Bio underscored to the consultants that the deadline for the project is non-negotiable, urging heightened supervision to ensure timely completion.



After inspecting the housing units, the Deputy Minister instructed the consultants to have all contractors clean up the site thoroughly, removing weeds, excess debris, sand, and blocks to enhance its presentability.

During a site meeting with consultants and contractors, Hon. Benito stressed that the standard quality of work must not be compromised. He emphasized that the government is paying for consistency in quality work, and it is imperative to deliver accordingly.



In the meeting, he also urged the road contractor, the ECG, the community water team, and the sanitation agency to also speed up work on site.



Mr. Charles Blankson-Hermans, a member of the ARIT Committee and Ghana Institute of Architects, also instructed the Urban Roads team to resume work on the roads by November 14, 2023, aligning with the building contractors' schedule.



The team, during their inspection, extensively reviewed the architectural designs for the new market planned for Apiate.