Aplesu residents in Yilo Krobo have been drinking muddy water for 50 years

The water is brownish and unhealthy

Residents of Samlesi Aplesu in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are appealing to the government and NGOs to provide them clean safe water for drinking and domestic use.

According to the Dadematse (sub-chief) of Aplesu, Nene Teye Tsu, they have been drinking unsafe polluted water for about 50 years now.



He said they have suffered a lot of water-borne diseases such as Dysentery, Diarrhea and Cholera but because they have no option, they still depend on the same source of unclean water.



He further noted that the bad nature of the water they use makes food unhealthy for consumption.

He also mentioned that the community lacks good roads and stable telecommunication connectivity.



The Assemblyman for the Samlesi electoral area, Mr Kudjo Nyarko Solomon, who is based in Accra, said politicians come and go but the situation remains unchanged.



He, therefore, appealed to the government and benevolent people and organisations who are into clean and safe water for rural communities, to come to their aid as soon as possible.