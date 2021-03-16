Apologies from publishers of 'ethnic bigotry' books not enough, sanction them - MP

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has described the publications “History of Ghana for Basic 6” and “History of Ghana Textbook 3 as well as another book titled “Golden English Basic 4” as books containing twisted history, ethnic bigotry.

A statement issued by the legislator said he was devastated and wondered how the said books got into the market.



He stated that similar books that target the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were first released in an attempt to wrist the history of Ghana and denigrate him.



“We can all recall how the initial publications that got into the public domain, were targeted at the person of Ghana’s first President, the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I took critical notice of the attempts to denigrate him and to present him as the worst thing to have happened to Ghana when the contrary is what we all know.



The contribution of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, his attainment of Independence for Ghana, and his term as first President of the Republic of Ghana cannot be lost on us. It, therefore, came as a surprise that a publication, meant for the teaching of history to our children, would contain such falsified and twisted contents that only hide the facts.”



He indicated that soon after these books were released, others followed with specific ethnic groups targeted.



“Soon after these initial materials made the rounds, many more derogatory shots of contents of some of the books mentioned above were released into the public. The contents are nothing more than unfortunate. For books that are meant to be used to teach children at the Basic levels where opinions are formed, we expected that thorough research work is done in order to present accurate accounts of people which must be studied in our schools.”

To him, the apology by the publishers not suffice, and expects them to be severely sanctioned.



“The apology offered by the publisher or publishers must not suffice. I expect the erring publishing houses to be sanctioned by NaCCA.



I call on NaCCA to do more diligence with regards to all books produced in accordance with the new curriculum. NaCCA and all institutions that have authority over these conducts must institute measures to prevent any such future occurrences.”



Read his full statement below



UNWHOLESOME PUBLICATIONS – TWISTED HISTORY, ETHNIC BIGOTRY AND MATTERS ARISING



I have taken notice of some published materials contained in books titled “History of Ghana for Basic 6” and “History of Ghana Textbook 3 as well as another book titled “Golden English Basic 4”.

I have particularly noted the scandalous contents with stereotyped materials as well as demeaning narratives that are targeted at specific groups within the country. As rightly expected, contents of these books have sparked outrage amongst Ghanaians.



I am devastated at the fact that these materials were said to have been designed based on the new syllabus established by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA). What is baffling is how so-called unapproved books found their way into the market and some schools.



We can all recall how the initial publications that got into the public domain, were targeted at the person of Ghana’s first President, the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I took critical notice of the attempts to denigrate him and to present him as the worst thing to have happened to Ghana when the contrary is what we all know.



The contribution of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, his attainment of Independence for Ghana and his term as first President of the Republic of Ghana, cannot be lost on us. It therefore came as a surprise that a publication, meant for the teaching of history to our children, would contain such falsified and twisted contents that only hide the facts.



Then came another publication which deliberately presents a stereotyped view of the Ewe people with deliberate misrepresentations as well as well calculated lies. The attempt to establish stereotyped views of specific ethnic groups and individuals in the curriculum of Ghana, to say the least, backward and unpardonable. It was needless, and must not be countenanced.



Soon after these initial materials made the rounds, many more derogatory shots of contents of some of the books mentioned above, were released into the public. The contents are nothing more than unfortunate. For books that are meant to be used to teach children at the Basic levels where opinions are formed, we expected that thorough research work is done in order to present accurate accounts of people which must be studied in our schools.

I have read letters from NaCCA directing the withdrawal of such books. I have also read an apology letter from a publisher, Badu Nkansah, to the effect that the document found its way into the public at a time the document was undergoing approval.



My personal checks have it that not only are some of these books pending approval by NaCCA, but are actually in the market and are being sold to parents. Some private schools, per my checks, have possession of these books and are using the materials to instruct children they are meant for.



While trying to wrap my mind around the motivation for the release of these books into the public, I want to ask the following questions;



How did unapproved books find their way into the market? 2. How many copies of the so-called unapproved books got into the market? 3. What are the guidelines for accepting and assessing books by NaCCA? 4. What sanctions if any, are matted out to publishers who put out publications injurious to public sensitivity and national cohesion?



I hold that these books are incendiary, bigotry, and unfortunate. For the books to have found their way into the public means that there were deliberate attempts from the publishers to cash in on the unsuspecting public. It difficult to understand how copies of books yet to be approved can be printed in quantities enough to be out on the market. The publishers need to prove more to the people of Ghana that the impacts were not intended, not calculated and not instigated.



The apology offered by the publisher or publishers must not suffice. I expect the erring publishing houses to be sanctioned by NaCCA.

I call on NaCCA to do more diligence with regards to all books produced in accordance with the new curriculum. NaCCA and all institutions that have authority over these conducts must institute measures to prevent any such future occurrences.



Our nation Ghana needs cohesion now more than ever, and materials of this nature that seeks to twist our history and undermine a section of the Ghanaian public must be condemned.



Dr. Clement Apaak



MP, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On The Committee on Education