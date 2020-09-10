General News

Apologise and resign as flagbearer - Akyem youth tell Mahama

The people of Akyem on Wednesday held a demonstration against Former President Mahama

After protests to demand an apology from the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress over an alleged tribalistic post he shared on his Facebook page, some youth of the Akyem Traditional Area are demanding his immediate resignation.

Speaking on Okay FM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, the President of the Akyem Youth for Development and Education, David Owusu Boakye said John Dramani Mahama, must as a matter of urgency render an unqualified apology to the people of Akyem.



He believes the former president must also recuse himself of the flagbearership position in order to purge himself of being seen as a promoter of tribalism.



“We are all seeking the betterment of this country and for an Ex-President to refer to some people as Akyem Sakawa boys, which the sakawa represents a term inimical to our development and to go beyond that and then refer to the people as fraudsters, I am sure Ex-President Mahama if given the opportunity will not repeat those things again. Our demands are simple, he should render an unqualified apology to Okyeman and Ghanaians. Again, he should resign as the flagbearer of the NDC,” he demanded.



According to the youth leader, the actions being demanded of the former president is to send an indication that the people of Ghana are not ready to countenance any form of tribal divisions.



He reiterated that it is to the effect that his endorsement of tribalism is uncharacteristic of a person seeking to lead a nation.



He added that should the NDC presidential candidate refuse the demands, Akyems will vote against him.

“What we ask of the people of Ghana and the Okyeman is that, in order for it to be an example to Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, his NDC party and any other political leader who will seek to promote division in the country, let us vote against Mr. John Dramani Mahama,” he stated.



Relative to the Agyapa Royalties Gold Management deal proposed by the ruling government, opposition Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo in a writeup on his Facebook page referred to some government persons associated with the deal as “Akyem Sakawa Boys.”



The post which was also shared by former President John Mahama on his Facebook page has courted controversy with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo calling out the former president for promoting tribalism.



The NDC and the former president in their defense have however stated that the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” tag was targeted at a particular group of people and not the Akyem ethnic group or people.



James Agyenim Boateng, a spokesperson of former President Mahama in reaction to the demand for an apology and a resignation stated on Okay FM on Thursday that the demand is unwarranted.

