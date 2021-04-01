Apologise before talking about principles – Ablakwa told

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa must apologise before talking about principles following his resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said.

Mr Anyidoho explained that Ablakwa was made a member of the Appointments Committee to represent Volta and Oti Regions.



Hence, he wondered whether the former Deputy Minister of Education informed the people of these regions before his decision to resign.



“Facts have it that the MP for North Tongu was made a member of the current Appointments Committee to represent Volta & Oti Regions. Based on “principle”, did he consult his constituency and the Volta/Oti Caucus before resigning? Principles? Hmmm!” Koku Anyidoho wrote in a tweet.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, March 31.



He said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



However, in a separate tweet reacting to this development, Mr Anyidoho said “Where was the supposed “Principles” when as a supposed son of the of Volta Region, he was “recruited” to be hurling insults at Jerry John Rawlings – a true son of Volta; longest-serving President of Ghana, & Founder of NDC? He should apologise before talking about Principles."









