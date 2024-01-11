Apologise by January 12 - Group blasts NPP MP for disrespecting regional minister, others

MP for New Juaben South Michael Okyere Baafi

Some residents of Koforidua including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have issued an ultimatum to the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi to issue an unqualified apology for publicly insulting the Eastern Regional Minister and a former regional chairman of the NPP.

In an interview on Top FM’s Final Point show hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor), the leader of the group, Kankam Twumasi Daniel who is the Assemblyman for Gyamfikrom Electoral Area said the MP who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry has up to Friday to issue the apology.



“We are demanding an apology from Honourable Michael Okyere Baafi not just to the people he insulted thus Honourable Seth Kwame Acheampong and Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang. No, he should apologise to the entire country, his ministry for failing to represent his ministry well.



“He should also apologise to the chiefs in the entire eastern region. He should also apologise to the New Juaben Traditional Council because that is not how the Council trained him to represent them.



"Again, he should apologise to the NPP for disgracing us despite the honour done him. He should apologise to the people of Juaben North and South that he insulted,” he demanded.



In an earlier press statement, the group called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cause the removal of the deputy minister from office over his conduct.

“On Friday, January 5th, 2024, Mr. Baafi engaged in inappropriate behaviour by insulting the Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong and Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman, the Former Constituency Chairman of New Juaben North, on his radio station Afeema Fm in Koforidua.



"This disrespectful act extends beyond a personal matter, as it directly undermines the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana, his Ministry the Trade and Industry, the entire Eastern Region, the New Juaben Traditional Council, New Juaben North and South, and the entire Koforidua.



“In light of his unprofessional conduct, disrespect to authority, and disregard for the honourable office he holds as Deputy Minister, we firmly request Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi's immediate removal from office since he personally has failed to resign from office honourably.



"Such behaviour is incompatible with the standards expected from a public servant and reflects adversely on the government's commitment to professionalism and respect for all citizens,” the group said. GA/SARA