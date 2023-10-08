Apologise for defaming me or I will sue - Owusu-Bempah roars at A Plus

Ernest Owusu-Bempah has threatened to sue A Plus if he doesn't apologise for defaming him

The Deputy Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, has issued a stern warning to social commentator, A Plus for what he terms as gross defamation.

According to Owusu-Bempah, A Plus’ assertion that he is the brain behind the attack launched on him in the studios of United Television is a blatant lie and needs to be rectified immediately.



He adds that the reason given by the alleged NPP thugs who disrupted the United Showbiz is one he has no idea of.



The NPP deputy communicator, in a statement seeking an unqualified apology from the regular panel of the United Showbiz, A Plus, said “I have become aware of a rather unfortunate incident in the studios of UTV, where a group of young men interrupted this weekend's edition of United Showbiz program. The reason cited for the disruption of the program is unknown to me. Again, I have no knowledge of the situation, neither do I know the characters involved.



“Surprisingly, a panellist on the show, Kwame Asare Obeng, otherwise known as A-Plus descended into the gutters with all sorts of attacks on my person. Furthermore, A-Plus directly linked me to the incident and repeatedly claimed that I was responsible for the disruption of the program and went ahead to issue a direct threat on my person.”



He went ahead to lament the lack of legal basis or justification for A Plus’ allegations and asked for an apology from the latter or he would take legal action. Adding that he has made a formal complaint against A Plus for threatening his life.



“I have made a formal complaint to the police regarding the threat made on my life. On the other hand, I am by this statement demanding for a retraction of A-Plus's defamatory words and an unqualified apology.



“If he should fail or refuse to do that, then I would have no other option than to instruct my lawyers to institute legal action for the damage and injury caused to my integrity,” Owusu-Bempah added.



Background

In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. An extended break in production followed the evident confusion on the host's face before the programme was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



What A Plus said



Reacting to the incident after United Showbiz had resumed following the security breach, A Plus who had not arrived at the studios at the time of the attack said his information shows Ernest Owusu-Bempah instigated the attack.

“I am hearing it was Ernest Owusu-Bempah who sent men here. That is what I am hearing and I am just hoping that it is not true,” A Plus stated.



A Plus who was livid about the situation went ahead to issue a strong warning to Owusu-Bempah indicating that he was ready to respond in a more brutal manner if such a thing were ever to happen again.



“If it is true, he did it, it took him two weeks to organise those people. Me, I came here with three pickups full of boys, it took me less than 30 minutes to call boys that everyone should come to UTV.



"Owusu-Bempah if you do that thing again, I will organise boys and I will bring them to Ghana Gas,” he told the party’s deputy communications officer who doubles as the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Gas Company.



Read Owusu-Bempah’s statement below:



Public Statement



8th October 2023



Owusu-Bempah demands an unqualified apology from A-Plus

I have become aware of a rather unfortunate incident in the studios of UTV, where a group of young men interrupted this weekend's edition of the United Showbiz program.



The reason cited for the disruption of the program is unknown to me.



Again, I have no knowledge of the situation, neither do I know the characters involved.



Surprisingly, a panellist on the show, Kwame Asare Obeng, otherwise known as A-Plus descended into the gutters with all sorts of attacks on my person.



Furthermore, A-Plus directly linked me to the incident and repeatedly claimed that I was responsible for the disruption of the program and went ahead to issue a direct threat to my person.



He also falsely alleged that I mobilized the group that disrupted the United Showbiz program without providing any lawful justification or evidence, and also indicated that he would mobilize thugs to come and harm me at Ghana Gas.



Let me put on record that these accusations and defamatory statements were made without any substantiation or lawful justification.



I have made a formal complaint to the police regarding the threat made to my life.

On the other hand, I am by this statement demanding for a retraction of A-Plus's defamatory words and an unqualified apology.



If he should fail or refuse to do that, then I would have no other option than to instruct my lawyers to institute legal action for



the damage and injury caused to my integrity.



Signed:



Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu



Deputy Director of Communications, NPP



BAJ/DAG