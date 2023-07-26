Apologise or face legal actions - GREDA to Sam George over ‘money laundering’ comments

Emblem of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has taken offence to recent comments made by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, during a broadcast on Joy FM and Joy TV on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

On the program 'Joy NewsFile,' the MP allegedly referred to the real estate business in Ghana as an enterprise for 'money laundering'.



However, the association in a statement dated July 25, 2023, deemed the comments by the MP as defamatory and unfortunate.



As such they demand an apology from Sam George and also a retraction of the 'money laundering' comment on the sector.



The association firmly stated it intends to seek legal redress if the MP does not comply with their demands.

“We demand an immediate unqualified apology and retraction for this unfortunate statement within 7 days of this press statement.



“We, however, wish to serve him notice and notice is hereby served that we reserve our right to seek legal redress should he not retract his unfortunate comments and apologize accordingly,” part of the statement said.



The association stated that they work closely with state agencies like the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to ensure that members of the association are working in compliance with the law.



“We wish to inform Sam George that we work closely with EOCO/FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) as well as other parallel state agencies in their work as implementers of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, AML (Act 746) as amended.

“We continue to engage and collaborate with them by way of numerous workshops and seminars for GREDA members to build our capacity and ensure compliance with the law,” the statement added.



