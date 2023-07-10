Apologise to Ghanaians - Apaak fumes at ECG, GRIDCo over lies against WAPCo

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has called on the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to apologise to Ghanaians for spewing lies against the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo).

The MP was reacting to a statement released by GRIDCo and the ECG on Friday, July 7, 2023, claiming that some parts of Ghana were experiencing blackouts due to a shortage in gas supply from WAPCo.



“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the 'Operator' of the National Interconnected Transmission System, informs the general public that there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo),” it said in the press release.



However, in response to counter this assertion, the West African Gas Pipeline Company released that it did not have any technical issues and its outfit was ready and available to deliver gas to its customers.



The Builsa South MP stated that it is inappropriate for GRIDCo and ECG to play with the minds and emotions of Ghanaians with such insincerity and ought to apologise for doing that.



“GRIDCO and ECG owe us an apology for lying that the current DUMSOR in parts of Ghana is partly due to technical issues faced by the WAGP.



“Such insincerity is most condemnable and ought to attract sanctions. See statements by WAGP, GRIDCO and ECG below. WAGP must be commended,” Apaak wrote on his Twitter page.

