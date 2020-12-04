Apologise to me for fighting against Free SHS – Akufo-Addo to naysayers

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked his political opponents who spoke ill of his Free Senior High School (SHS) flagship programme to render an unqualified apology to him and the entire nation.

He furthered that his contenders described the Free SHS policy as a scam, yet, the Free SHS programme implemented by his government has been successful.



He was quick to add that he doubts if these naysayers will do the needful as requested of him.



Addressing a gathering at Adeiso in the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said, “Those who fought this policy and said the free SHS policy was going to collapse the country’s economy, that it was a scam among others, ought to render an apology to me and to the entire nation. However, I know they have no shame so they will not apologize”.

Commending the top 3 students of Adeiso in the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), President Akufo-Addo said their performance vindicates the investment he made into the policy.



“God knows that these students are those who are going to protect the nation so that the progress we seek for the future of Ghana will come to pass. Let me assure you that we on our part will do the best we can to promote your lives,” Akufo-Addo added.