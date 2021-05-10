Apologize and retract - Martin Korsah writes to Opera News and Alhajj.com over unethical reportage

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah wants the two portals to apologize and retract stories about him

Two separate letters from Marfo & Associates, lawyers for Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the MP for Techiman South, have been served to two news portals to retract two separate stories they published about the lawmaker.

Opera News’s “NPP MP using dirty deal to grab land at La,” and Alhajj.com’s “Minister using dirty force to grab land at La,” are the stories that have landed them in this legal web.



According to the letter signed by Managing Partner at Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo, acting as solicitors for the MP, it stated that “we are informed that you published a story about our client on your online portal to which you sought to suggest that our client is using illegal means to appropriate a land belonging to Lydia Forson.”



It continued that, “We are instructed to being to your attention that our client has absolutely no interest in the land, the subject matter of your publication situate at east La Dadekotopon, Accra.



“We are further instructed to notify you that your publication is false and clearly orchestrated to denigrate, ridicule, defame and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of right thinking members of society,” the letter read.

The letter therefore stated that the MP, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, finds the stories “unethical because clearly, our client’s side of the story was not incorporated yet you widely published and circulated same.”



By this, the lawyers have demanded an immediate apology and a retraction of the said stories on both Opera News, and, The Alhajj.com “on or before 13th May, 2021.”



The letter concluded by stating that as instructed by their client, they will use all “necessary avenues to vindicate our client’s rights should you fail to accede to the demand stated supra.”



Background

UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, the CID office of the Ghana Police has provided further documentary evidence that corroborates the report that in no way is the MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, involved in any such land litigation. In his reaction to the whole matter, the MP told GhanaWeb, "it is a clear mischief against me."



The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has categorically denied knowledge and participation in any land under litigation in Accra and which is purported to be linked to a certain Lydia Forson.



According to the MP, it is unfathomable for him to begin to even think of why anybody, out of nowhere, and for whatever parochial reasons, will be aiming at dragging his name in something that not even remotely related or linked to his name.



Earlier, GhanaWeb chanced on documents of a petition addressed to the regional crime officer of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, from a ‘Madam Lydia’, seeking the police to stop Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah from “invading my property unlawfully.”

The letter, signed under a “Lydia Forson” with telephone number 0209552097, also stated in part that, “Recent I discovered that Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had invaded the said land and rapidly developing foundation without my knowledge. All effort to prevent him from developing on the land have proven unsuccessful.”



The statement also said that, “Whenever I decide to start developing on the said land, I am prevented by Martin who is claiming ownership.”



However, when contacted via phone call, the New Patriotic Party MP flatly denied the claims, stating that he knows of no such land, believing that it is a plot by some mischievous individuals to drag his name in mud.



“There is nothing concerning me in this matter and I just can’t fathom why anybody will just involve me in this story. If it is my property, why would I deny it? I don’t own it. It’s a game some people are playing against me and that letter is fake.

“You can go to the Police Headquarters and they will confirm this. Two people have bought their land and I’m told those who are doing this have failed to supply what the police asked for from the Lands Commission. What the police are investigating has nothing to do with me but somehow, you know the country we live in, people take delight in damaging [people for whatever reasons but I’m not going to leave it lying. I’m going to really take it up because it’s a certain game that is being played,” he said.



As of the time of filing this report, GhanaWeb contacted the Criminal Investigation Department’s Property Department via phone to corroborate the story but was directed to come for a face-to-face meeting to clarify our concerns.







