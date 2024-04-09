Apologize and retract religious comment against Bawumia – Elizabeth Mann to Alan Kyerematen

Founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

Source: Chris Asima, Contributor

Former Municipal Chief Executive for the Ga East Municipal Assembly and a member of the NPP Greater Accra Regional Campaign Committee, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has

called on the Founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen to apologize and retract the religious comment against Bawumia.



Her comment comes after Mr Kyerematen urged Christians to vote for a ‘Christlike’ president in the upcoming general elections.



In an interview with Citi News, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann asserted that Alan Kyerematen's statement seeks to bring chaos amongst religious groups in the country.



“We are all Ghanaians, living in harmony and there is peace in the country. The peace we are enjoying is a result of us tolerating each other, whether being Muslim, Christian or traditionalist. His statement seeks to bring chaos amongst religious groups in the country and we are calling on him to apologise and retract the statement,” she said.

She further indicated that leaders should be guided with their message ahead of the general elections.



“Dr. Bawumia is a unifier and tolerates every religion, you would see him in the church and also in the mosque. He attends every event no matter who you are or where you come from or your religion,” Elizabeth Kaakie Mann said.



She urged Ghanaians to elect leaders based on competence and not on religious grounds.