Apologize to Ghanaians - Abronye DC 'exposes' Ato Forson on ban sport betting comment

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has exposed the former deputy Minister of Finance in the erstwhile NDC regime, Ato Forson for calling on government to scrap the tax imposed on sport betting operators as well as also ban sport betting activities in the country.

He believes the activity is destroying the Ghanaian youth and must be restricted rather than taxing the gaming industry.



Dr Ato Forson indicated that, “to run a country is not all about money. You need to preserve society as well.”



In a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, Kwame Baffoe Abronye said the assertions of Ato Forson is contrary to what was provided for in the 2014 and 2015 budget.



According to him, the 2014 budget at paragraph 734 provided that, “In 2015, the Gaming Commission will install a central electronic monitoring system in Betting facilities in Ghana to facilitate better assessment of taxes to be paid operators.”



Abronye DC is therefore calling on Ato Forson to do the honourable thing by coming out publicly and apologize to Ghanaians.

Read the full statement below:



Kwame Baffoe Abronye Writes;



EXPOSING ATO FORSON’S HOLLOW AND BABY CRY CALL ON GOVERNMENT TO BAN SPORT BETTING



I have chanced on a publication alluded to by Ato Forson calling on Government to immediately scrap the Tax imposed on Sport Betting operators and also Ban Sport Betting activities in the country. After reading the said publications on various news portals, I went through my archives and I found that, the assertions of Ato Forson is contrary to what was provided for in the 2014 and 2015 budget.



What astonishes me is that, Ato Forson popularly known as the Ejumako liar was the deputy minister at the Ministry of finance between 2014 and 2015.

The 2014 budget at paragraph 734 provided that, “In 2015, the Gaming Commission will install a central electronic monitoring system in Betting facilities in Ghana to facilitate better assessment of taxes to be paid operators."



In furtherance of the above, the 2015 budget for the 2016 financial year at paragraph 842, also stipulated that, Mr Speaker, the Gaming Commission conducted an inventory of all Gaming machines in use in the country resulting in the discovery of 660 slots machines, 137 Tables and 67 Roulettes in use by Gaming operators. The Commission licenced 18 casinos of good standing, 13 Sports betting companies and 5 route operation facilities that are scattered in major cities notably Accra, Kumasi etc.



From what is provided in the 2014 and 2015 of the NDC budget, it is clear that the Mahama led NDC government had the intent of taxing sports betting. But today these same creatures are crying out loud against what they provided for in their own budget statement.



Anytime you hear these creatures (NDC members) shouting and making baseless claims against the government, don't worry just keep calm go into their archives and they would be caught and exposed.



At this juncture, the "Ejumako" pathological liar should do the honourable thing by coming out publicly and apologize to Ghanaians.