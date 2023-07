Ambassador D.K. Osei

GhanaWeb wishes to apologise to Ambassador D.K. Osei over mistaken identity, following a publication on July 22, 2023, in which we wrongly referred to the diplomat as the husband of sanitation and water resource minister Cecilia Dapaah.

It is worth noting that Mr. Daniel Osei Kufour, the legitimate husband of Cecilia Dapaah is not the same as Ambassador D.K. Osei.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.