Apostle Adjei’s case against EC Boss adjourned to May 17

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of Hezekiah was arrested some months ago for threatening the EC Chair

The case of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, who allegedly threatened to cause the death of Madam Jean Mensah, Chairman Electoral Commission, has been adjourned to May 17.

When the matter was called today at an Accra Circuit Court, Sergeant Kofi Frimpong held brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare.



The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh adjourned the matter after Sergeant Frimpong announced himself as holding brief of ASP Asare.



Adjei is on a GHS100,000 bail.



Adjei who is being held on charges of threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants, assault on public officer, pleaded not guilty.



Prosecution's case was that the complainant Madam Jean Mensah on June 5, this year, reported to the Police that whilst executing her statutory duties as Electoral Commissioner, Adjei threatened to cause her death.

The Prosecution said based on that the complainant was interviewed by the Police and statement taken.



ASP Asare said on June, 9 last year, intelligence led to the arrest of Adjei at Greda Estate in Teshie, whiles granting an interview to a team of journalists in relation to a video made by him on social media.



He said the accused in the said video threatened to cause the death of Mrs. Mensah.



Subsequently, Prosecution said a search conducted on Adjei revealed one infinix five mobile phone, a black wallet containing GHS29.00 and a Voter ID Card.



He said, ”Also found on the accused was a brown waist pack which contained inter alia; one mobile charger, two suspected aphrodisiac labelled Mr Q, one brown smoking XL paper and two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic plant. ”

Prosecution said after the inventory was taken, Adjei admitted ownership.



Meanwhile, investigations revealed that within the past four years, Adjei accompanied a group, which occasionally visited an orphanage by name Jehovah Rapha Foundation located at Suhum in the Eastern Region, to make donations.



The Prosecution said in order to facilitate the commission of “this crime and also put complainant in fear of death, on June 4, 2020, the accused and five others, which included a presenter from Otumfuo TV Station, in a guise of donation, visited the orphanage to donate few items, which included cooked rice and face masks.”



The prosecution said further investigations disclosed that Adjei while at the orphanage with the group made a video of himself and in the video he threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah.



According to the prosecution, a careful analysis of the video disclosed the usage of abusive, threatening and insulting language against the complainant.

The Prosecution said Adjei’s video was circulated on social media and on June 9, this year, he was located at Greda Estate at Teshie.



It said on June 17, last year the dried leaves was sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory and on June 22, results from the laboratory tested positive for “Delta–9 tetra hydro cannabinol and cannabinol.”



Prosecution said the Police was waiting for the report of transcription of the video tape of the accused.