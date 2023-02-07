1
Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye elected president of GPCC

ApostleEricKwabenaNyamekye234 Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has elected the current chairman of the Church of Pentecost as its new president.

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye takes over from Prof Paul Frimpong Manso whose tenure as president ended on December 7, 2022.

The council at its 2023 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations (CHO), and extra-ordinary Delegates Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2023, elected Apostle Eric Nyamekye as the new president of the GPCC.

The council in a statement dated February 3, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Apostle Immanuel N.O Tettey made the announcement.

