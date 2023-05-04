Apostle Eric Nyamekye re-elected Chairman of The Church of Pentecost

Apostle Eric Nyamekye will be Chairman of The Church of Pentecost for another 5 years

The current Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has been given another five-year term to lead the church.

His re-election was contained in a report on the Church’s website, the cophq.org.



According to the report, this re-election is a historic one as Apostle Eric Nyamekye secured an overwhelming majority, winning 1,255 ‘Yes’ votes out of the 1262 total votes cast, representing 99.45%.



The re-election of Apostle Nyamekye and other executives took place during the Church’s 46th General Council Meetings on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



Apostle Nyamekye assumed office as the 6th Chairman of the Church in 2018, securing 98% of the total votes cast and immediately set in motion a five-year strategic vision, titled “Vision 2023,” with the overarching theme of “Possessing the Nations.”



Under the sterling leadership of Apostle Nyamekye, The Church of Pentecost has made giant strides in ministry as well as on the national and global fronts. The Church’s membership has grown by 29.1%, from 3,257,699 to 4,203,077 worldwide, and it has won 1,151,723 souls for Christ, out of which 782,578 have been baptized in water from 2019 to 2022.

Within the same period of his administration, The Church of Pentecost has constructed 57 water facilities and spent GHS 23,313,518.93 on educational support and GHS 8,132,040.65 on health support to members.



Apostle Nyamekye’s administration has also initiated various social development projects in deprived communities and institutions across the country, including the construction of reformation centers for the Ghana Prisons Service, where the Church has completed and handed over two out of the five facilities to the Service, while the three others are at various stages of construction.



Overall, Apostle Nyamekye’s first term has been remarkable, and his re-election as Chairman of The Church of Pentecost inspires optimism for what the Lord has in store for His church in the next five years.



The Church was also presented with a national award by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for its instrumental role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Church played a crucial role in evacuating some stranded citizens in Ukraine to Ghana following the Ukraine-Russian war.



Profile of Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Apostle Eric Nyamekye was called into ministry in 1991 and has since served in many stations, including South Africa, where he was a missionary.



Before his election to the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, he served as a member of the church’s Executive Council for five (5) years.



He also worked with the church’s Youth Ministry, where he served as a member of the National Executive Committee and later as a Patron.



He holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management – UK, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.



Apostle Nyamekye is married to Mary and is blessed with six children.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/WA