Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong elected chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International

Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, has been elected as the Chairman of CAC

Source: GNA

Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, the outgoing General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Church.

He polled 676 votes out of the 1084 ballots cast to beat his contender, Reverend Augustine Bugyei, who had 308 votes.



A statement to the Ghana News Agency said the newly elected Chairman succeeded Apostle George Yeboah.



Apostle Samuel Addai- Kusi, the outgoing Missions Director of the Church, who contested for the position of General Secretary, garnered 633 votes as against Rev Augustine Ekuban, who had 343 votes with one rejected ballot.



Rev. Asumadu Kyeremeh won the Christian Education Director position with 663 votes, while Rev. David Biney had 322 votes.



Apostle Prosper Agbagblo, the incumbent Evangelism Director, retained his position with 980 votes over Apostle D. H. Okyere, who got 72 votes with one spoilt ballot.

Apostle George Peter Derry won the position of Missions Director with 632 votes, whiles Rev. Emmanuel Awotwe had 345 votes.



Rev. Samuel Kpeli Mensah is the new Prophetic Director elect. He had 507 votes, with 471 for Rev. Baffour Awuah.



Under Article 9 Section 2 of the 2019 Constitution of the Christ Apostolic Church International, eligible and accredited representatives for the exercise include all members of the Executive Council, full time Ministers, Territorial Administration Members, three representatives from each area, as well as representatives from selected missionary areas in Ghana and foreign missions.



Others are departmental heads at the General headquarters, two Representatives from the Good Women Ministry National Management, Youth/Casa National Management, Men’s Ministry National Management, and Children’s Ministry National Management.



Heads of subsidiaries or representatives are allowed as observers.

The elections were supervised by the electoral commission of the Church.



The Christ Apostolic Church International, founded by Apostle Peter Newman Anim, said to be the father of pentecostalism in Ghana, is the first and mother of pentecostal churches in the then-Gold Coast, now Ghana, from which the Church of Pentecost, Apostolic Church Ghana, Ghana Apostolic, Assemblies of God, and many others emerged.



The Church and nation await the induction, swearing-in, and handing over ceremonies of the executives elect and their plans for the years ahead.



The 66th Ministerial and General Council Meeting, which saw the election of the new executives, took place from Monday, February 20 to Thursday, February 23 at the National Theatre in Accra.