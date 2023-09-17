Apostle Victor Hukpati slams money making churches

Apostle Prophet Victor Hukpati

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Founder and General Overseer of the Hand of God Church of All Nations (HOGCOAN), Apostle Prophet Victor Hukpati has decried the growing phenomenon where Churches were established as a means for money making and wealth creation instead of transforming lives and preparing souls for the kingdom of God.

According to the Prophet, the establishment of Churches nowadays as an avenue for job creation for Founders and General Overseers is an affront to the Gospel Ministry and has reduced the body of Christ to a money-making venture.



Prophet Hukpati was speaking during a Sunday Church service at the Church's auditorium at Dzodze in the Volta region.



The Man of God said the Church must serve as a conduit for the alleviation of burdens on people, instead of "extorting from members whiles the receiver feeds fat on what people struggle to contribute in the name of God and religion."



“You collect from the people, acquire wealth for yourselves, feel good and call it a blessing. What blessings are the people receiving?

You make people pray day and night and fast, yet, their problems remain unsolved, making them move from one prayer camp to another seeking solution and freedom all in the name of God,” the Prophet lamented.



He encouraged the Christian community to consider economic opportunities and investments that can be harnessed to solve problems confronting the Church, instead of "extorting" from poor Church members.



“With profitable investment, the Church can generate revenue to build hospitals, schools and so on that will inure to the benefit of society,” he said, while urging Christians to practice good health habits and keep their environments clean to improve on Public Health and Safety.