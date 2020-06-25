General News

Apostle’s lawyer ‘shamefully’ engaging in legal gymnastics – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Maurice Ampaw has condemned the lawyer for the Apostle who was arrested for allegedly threatening the EC Chairperson and the presidency.

According to Maurice Ampaw, Counsel Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu’s earlier statement that his client's pronouncements were prophecies is a great misconduct and an insult to the law profession.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Mr. Ampaw cautioned the lawyer to desist from making all sorts of excuses for his client’s offence.



“Stop seeking public sympathy and using the media to explain something which is so obvious. He is engaging in legal gymnastics. We all saw the man of God threatening the presidency. It is a great misconduct on the part of the lawyer to try and explain things to the media. That such utterances were prophetic. Do you think we all don’t know what prophecies are? Or that the judges don’t go to church? It was uncalled for and was an insult to the profession,” he established.



He added, the fact that Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei did not indicate “thou sayeth the lord” in any of his pronouncements proves that he was not led by the spirit.



“In the video did he say thus sayeth the lord? God is not a God of violence, he is God of love and he will never threaten. If it were prophetic he would have said thus sayeth the lord,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has been granted a GH¢100, 000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court.



In addition to the bail sum, he is to produce three sureties of Public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.



He earlier pleaded not guilty to the threat of death, contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs.



The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2020.

