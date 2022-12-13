Appianin-Bonsec Fun Club launched to boost employment in Obuasi

President of the club, Kofi Appianin Ennin

About 1.74 million (13.4 percent) of the total working population of 13 million in the age bracket of 15 years and above, in the first quarter of the year, were unemployed, a study conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed.

In the mining city of Obuasi, unemployment has been a major topical issue with some youth complaining of lack of unemployment resulting in some invading the concessions of Anglogold Ashanti.



The situation has compelled two businessmen Joseph Bonsu (Bonsec) and Kofi Appianin Ennin to come together to form a social group known as the Appianin- Bonsec. The idea to form the group was mooted in May 2022.



Narrating the rationale behind the formation of the fan club at the official ceremony to launch it, the General Secretary of the Club, Anthony Coffie Nature said the group exists to unite the people of Obuasi and Adansi to pursue a common interest.



He emphasised that the group is political and hence has its members drawn from various political, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.



The General Secretary again hinted that the Club's major preoccupation is to find jobs for its members as well as empower members to acquire employable skills.



"So far we have secured jobs for 63 members of Appianin- Bonsec fun club. Plans are in place to secure employment for more people. We are however telling people that our doors are opened to members who share in our vision."

The President of the club, Kofi Appianin Ennin in an interaction with the media said the group recognising the effect of Anglogold Ashanti on the socio-economic development of Obuasi will leave no stone unturned in protecting the interest of the mine against all forms of intrusion by illegal miners.



"As you may be aware, the period between 2014 - 2016 was chaotic for Obuasi and the Mine. The period when AGA virtually closed down really affected the economy of Obuasi and we will not sit down for events that led to that, to reoccur."



The Queenmother of the Edubiase Traditional Council, Nana Akua Dwom II praised the leaders of the club for coming out with the idea. She said she believed in the vision of the Club to lobby for jobs for its members among other laudable objectives.



Before the official launch, leaders of the club donated money and food items to the Abdullam orphanage. They pledged to pay electricity bills for the orphanage as well as pay the fees of some of the children.



The Club prior to the launch also organized free health screening for members and the general public.