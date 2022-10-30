Application to injunct Afram Plains North NDC elections struck out

The defendants with their lawyer, Lamtig Apanga

The Nkawkaw High Court on Friday, October 28, 2022, struck out an application for an injunction to restrain executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Afram Plains North Constituency from holding elections.

The NDC’s executives’ election in the Afram Plains South Constituency which was earlier scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, was put on hold after the court presided by her ladyship Cynthia Martinson granted an injunction application filed by some members of the party.



However, the court on Friday, struck out the injunction application after it was called for hearing.



The plaintiffs led by one, Amos Mornyui, the constituency vice chairman of the NDC and three (3) others namely: Kudjo Gaikpa Ernest, Eric Aziaklo and Domevie Ebenezer as well as their legal counsel, Christian Akwasi Buame were all not present in court when the case was called.



Her ladyship Justice Cynthia Martinson struck out the application for want of prosecution and awarded a cost of GHC1,000.00 in favour of the defendants against the plaintiffs.



The defendants and their lawyer, Lamtig Apanga were however in court for the hearing.



The presiding judge adjourned the case to November 15, 2022, for determination on a motion to strike out the writ filed on behalf of the defendants.

Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below:















GA/KPE