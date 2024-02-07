Apply death sentence to deal decisively with corruption – Presidential aspirant

Death Penalty

Edward Ohene Kyei, the presidential candidate of the Begin Ghana Party, has proposed the death sentence as a solution to combat corruption.

He said that just as we have used the death penalty to deal with treasonable offences, we have to use the death penalty as a means of eradicating corruption.



He stated that Ghanaians are naturally afraid of death, and because of that, if they should engage in evil, they would be killed; they will not engage in it.



In an exclusive interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm (United Kingdom), he stated that corruption in Ghana is rampant due to the lack of deterrent laws in dealing with corruption.



He stated that he would organise a referendum and convince Ghanaians to vote in favour of the death penalty for all corrupt officials.

He said that before these officials were sentenced to death, all of the properties they acquired through corruption-related activities would be reclaimed, and sold, and the proceeds used to develop Ghana.



The aspiring president argued that Ghanaian politicians lack natural love for the country, leading to inaction in policies aimed at job creation, economic expansion, healthcare expansion, decentralization, and business growth.



He stated, “Our leaders are visionless and lack the natural love to help Ghana develop. We lack incorruptible leaders, which is why I will urge Ghana’s youth to rise and fight to protect our country from corrupt leaders.



"We have used the death penalty to combat treason, and we can take the same approach to dealing with corruption. Ghanaians and humans are particularly afraid of death, so we must sentence all corrupt officials to death," he added.