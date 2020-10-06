Apply for cocoa audit report if you need it, we can’t publish - COCOBOD CEO replies Mahama

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has said it is totally unnecessary for his outfit to publish details of the audit report on cocoa roads as demanded by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Contrary to widely known perceptions about the purpose of the report, Mr. Boahen Aidoo said details of the audit report is primarily meant for administrative work and not for public perusal.



However, he added that persons who are interested in knowing the details of the audit report can apply and be furnished with it as his outfit has no intentions of making it public anytime soon.



“…why do we have to publish it? This was COCOBOD’s operation, it was intended for an administrative purpose, if you need it, you just have to apply for it,” he said in an interaction with JoyNews.



Mr Boahen Aidoo was also quick to clarify that neither COCOBOD nor any government official has any interest in hiding details of the report from any Ghanaian.

He remarked, “Nobody is hiding anything from anybody with respect to this report…”



Joseph Boahen Aidoo’s comments follow a recent demand by former President John Mahama for government to publish the audit report of cocoa roads.



This was after his government was accused of awarding over 230 GHC3.5 billion under the cocoa road project to the detriment of COCOBOD’s finances.