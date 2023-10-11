Apply wisdom by voting for someone who can create jobs - Kejetia traders to NPP delegates

Traders advise NPP delegates to vote wisely

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Some traders within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have urged NPP delegates to make sure they do not make any mistake by voting for any presidential candidate who can't create jobs.



According to them, the current economic situation, coupled with the high level of unemployment and unbearable hardships, needed someone who could transform the system through job creation.



They are, however, urging the NPP delegates never to make mistakes by voting for someone who cannot create jobs.



"We urge them never to follow their stomachs or be deceived. They should choose wisely or forget about breaking the eight, " the traders told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Though they failed to mention specific names, the traders disclosed that there is someone among the flagbearer aspirants who is capable of creating jobs when that person is elected as Ghana's president.

Alhaji Baba, a trader who spoke to GhanaWeb, said, "We are all members of the NPP, but the truth must be told that things are difficult now. Ghanaians are angry, and the only hope we need is a job creator. The other time, we heard some unknown people claiming to be traders from Kejetia here who were calling for candidate bla bla without any facts. For us, we need someone capable of knowing, and not someone for experiment".



Another trader who gave her name as Comfort Asiamah told the NPP delegates and their leaders to forget about breaking the eight should they fail to present a candidate who can give Ghanaians hope.



"If they follow their stomachs and deceptions, they shouldn't bother to campaign because nobody is going to vote for a candidate who is not creative".



"You can't follow your stomach out of selfishness and come back to us for votes. Asanteman we're tired of insults due to blind votes. You can't present any candidate and think that we are 'foolishly' going to vote for him because we are Asanteman, no! We need someone who can redeem us from the hardships and give us jobs and hope", she said.



According to most of the traders, it was high time Ghanaians desisted from voting blindly in party lines and voted for someone who could help transform the nation.

Mr. Agyare, a trader and NPP stalwart said he was not afraid to mention Kennedy Agyapong as the best candidate who possesses such qualities.



"We need Kennedy Agyapong, and I'm not afraid to mention his name. We were here when some people were given GHC 100 each to declare for a candidate. There is no way Kennedy Agyapong will bribe people to declare for him. This is why most of us genuinely love and wish to see Kennedy Agyapong become president".



"It is Kennedy Agyapong we want, and some of us will even go ahead and vote for him if he forms his party. We are telling the delegates not to make any mistake by voting for any candidate aside from Kennedy Agyapong. We need him since he's known for creating jobs, he stated.



Meanwhile, some traders have cautioned the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo to complete all halted projects within the region, such as roads, hospitals, markets, etc., before thinking of breaking the eight.