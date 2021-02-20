Appoint Kofi Dampare as Nkawkaw MCE – Nkawkaw youth appeal to Akufo-Addo

Kofi Dampare has the backing of Nkawkaw youth to be the new MCE

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The youth of Nkawkaw have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Felix Kofi Dampare as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

The Nkawkaw Youth Alliance disclosed in a press statement that Kofi Dampare holds the key to the development of Nkawkaw hence their plea on the president to hand him the position.



The group intimated that Dampare has consistently exhibited great knowledge and competence worthy of such position.



According to them, Kofi Dampare is a resourceful, a proven team player, a grassroots person with an upright character and has very good human relations and interpersonal skills coupled with unshakeable integrity.



Dampare who is the current Deputy Secretary of the NPP in the constituency is a health professional who in the wisdom of the group has the development of the municipality at heart.

They humbly request the president to select Dampare who appeals to both the youth and elderly in the municipality.



Below is the press release





