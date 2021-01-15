‘Appoint NDC MPs as Minsters if you want to succeed’ – Akufo-Addo counseled

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Kingsley Adjei, has urged the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to consider appointing some Members of Parliament (MPs) in opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) as ministers if he wants to succeed as President.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Morning Show, An?pa B?fo?, the UCC Lecturer said this should be part of the government’s strategy to reducing tension among MPs and also helping with the promotion of consensus building.



“Most governments undertake bigger projects during their second term in office. Therefore if I am asked to advise the President, I will tell him to select some NDC members even if not from Parliament to head certain positions to break the winner takes all system…,” he said.



He further called on the government to consider a multi-dimensional approach to developing the country.



The security and political analyst said this is necessary if the government seeks to make a significant impact in every aspect of the country’s economy.



This pronouncement was based on his realization that the Akufo-Addo government has been focusing more on the educational sector to the neglect of other sectors of the economy.



This he said, will not lead to the even level of development the country expects.

“If you want to change, there is something called multi-dimensional change or multi-dimensional development. That ensures the improvement in the economic, education and agriculture sector among other sectors, at least…,” he said.



Dr Agyei also called on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to cut down on the number of Ministers to at least 70 or 80 in his second term in office.



He argued that the higher the number of appointees, the lesser the number involved in parliamentary affairs which affects their effectiveness.



“Between 2016 to 2020 the ministers were too many. When the number is that huge, it becomes difficult to ensure monitoring. Some ministries could be merged. I think he should reduce the number of ministers to 80 or 70 with deputies while considering the current tension in Parliament.



“If he increases the number of ministers to 100 or 110, majority of the appointees would come from the house and this will affect the passing of bills unless there’s strong consensus building among members.