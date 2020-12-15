Appoint NDC members into your govt - GPCC to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged President-elect Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo to appoint competent members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into his government.

According to the Council, this will ensure national cohesion especially as Ghana almost has a hung Parliament following the results of the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary election.



Per Ghana’s Constitution, the President is required to appoint most of his Ministers from Parliament.



Currently, results for 274 seats out of the 275 parliamentary seats have been officially declared with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) securing 137 parliamentary seats as against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won 136 seats.



An independent candidate who until the elections was the sitting NPP MP Fomena constituency of the Ashanti Region also won to retain his seat.



Both the NDC and NPP have claimed victory for the Sene West seat which is the only result yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Commission in a statement issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, said it will in the coming days finalize issues regarding who won the Sene West constituency seat.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News, the General Secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Emmanuel Barega emphasised the need for the various parties not to see themselves as enemies but rather work together for the good of Ghana.



“If the President is able to appoint members of the opposition into his government, it will be a shining example. If he does, it will not be the first time he’ll be making such an appointment as he appointed Martin Amidu, a known NDC member as Special Prosecutor. We’ll encourage the President to look through the NDC party and appoint some competent persons into his government to help him govern the country. It is the development of Ghana we all seek for and not parochial party interest.”



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) John Boadu has said the conduct of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu prior to and after his resignation has thought the party a bitter lesson not to appoint an outsider into government.