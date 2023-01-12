Appoint Nana Oboadie as Agric Minister – Coalition of Farmers to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself Ghana Coalition of Farm-Based Organizations has appealed to President Akufo Addo to appoint Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu as Minister of Food and Agriculture to replace Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

A statement issued Wednesday, January 11, 2023, signed by Gustav Annor, communication director of the group said it has come to their notice that Minister of Food and Agriculture has resigned to join the NPP Presidential race” and we wish him good luck for taking such a bold decision. We also thank the minister for his hard work and the initiative: Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Food and Jobs”.



The group however said the President must consider farmers when appointing new minister to such a prestigious office.



“The coalition of all the farmers in Ghana are proposing Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu, the president of the Concerned Famers Association of Ghana as the next Agric Minister of the Republic of Ghana and thus appeal to H.E President to consider and appoint him as the Minister of Agricultural”.

The farmers said Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu has been in the Agric sector for the past 25 years and has worked with various farmer groups in Ghana.



“He is very hard-working, voice for the farmers, he has toured the breadth and length of this country and knows the challenges the sector is facing and has converted thousands of galamsey youth into farming. He is the farmer’s choice and we believe that he will deliver. Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu Tried and tested”.