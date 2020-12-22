Appoint Ntim Fordjour as a cabinet minister – Akufo-Addo told

John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South, MP

Concerned Youth of Assinman has appealed to the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to appoint John Ntim Fordjour, the Assin South Member of Parliament (MP) as a cabinet minister in his government.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the youth indicated that they have the support of “all the youth and Nananom of Attandensu, Apimanim, Effutuakwa and Owirenkyi Traditional Councils fully endorse Hon Ntim Fordjour for cabinet representation”.



Read below the full statement.

Press Release by Concerned Youth of Assinman



We the leaders of Concerned Youth of Assinman, on behalf of our members and the Nananom of the four Traditional Councils in Assinman, are appealing to His Excellency the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to recognize Assinman in his cabinet of his second term administration.



The right time is here for Assinman to be ably represented in the Cabinet of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The man for the job is Hon John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South. All the youth and Nananom of Attandensu, Apimanim, Effutuakwa and Owirenkyi Traditional Councils fully endorse Hon Ntim Fordjour for cabinet representation.



Hon John Ntim Fordjour, the second-term Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, has creditably discharged his parliamentary duties during his first term and secured a renewed mandate to serve Assinman and mother Ghana.

His leadership experience in both industry and governance as an astute, sagacious and results-oriented person can be tracked from his roles at management level in top tier mining firm at age 23 in Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, his distinguished delivery of major transformational projects in the mining industry, and his creditably discharged oversight responsibility on the Board of key state-owned enterprise in the mining sector; Ghana Integrated Iron & Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) as the Acting Board Chairman.



Hon Ntim Fordjour’s academic credentials as the only Mining Engineer in the 7th and 8th Parliament and higher qualifications in governance and economic policy make him the preferred candidate to represent Assinman in the development agenda of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.



He has a Bachelor’s degree in Mineral Engineering from University of Mines & Technology (UMaT), Master of Arts Degree (MA) in Economic Policy Management from University of Ghana, Legon, Post Graduate Certificate in Governance and Anti-Corruption Methods from Georgetown University, Washington DC, and a PhD in Political Science from University of Ghana, Legon.



Assinman with the strong presence of four Traditional Councils namely, Attandensu, Apimanim, Effutuakwa and Owirenkyi Traditional Councils and touted as the world bank of the New Patriotic Party in Central Region, has the hope of being recognized in the cabinet of President Akufo-Addo and definitely cannot be conspicuously left out in the second term cabinet of President Akufo-Addo.



Signed

Nana Mintah Romeo



0549563534



Convener