Appoint fresh ministers, reduce size of government – Akufo-Addo told

President Akufo-Addo

A US-based Ghanaian professor Kweku Asare has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint new faces as ministers of state.

He also asked the president to reduce the number of appointees who are serving in his government.



Prof Asare revealed that he asked the president to reduce the number of ministers he appointed after winning the 2016 elections however, his advice was not taken.



He has reiterated his call after the 2020 election which was also won against by Mr Akufo-Addo

In a Facebook post, he said “I know his Excellency rejected my March 15, 2017 advice on running a smart government. Nothing that I saw in the last 4 years has changed my mind. So I offer the same advice as he contemplates a new team.



“I will also add that he needs fresh faces, not just as ministers but also as staff.”



