Appoint me as Water Resources Minister and I’ll end galamsey in two weeks – Chief

Galamsey file photo

Nana Ngoah Anyima Kodom II, Chief of Bibiani in Ghana’s Western North Region, has asked the government to appoint him as water bodies minister to help restore our water bodies to their natural state.

According to him, galamsey and the destruction of water bodies began several years ago, and all government efforts to address it have been futile.



As a result, he has proposed changing the law to allow traditional leaders to handle the situation.



He specifically requests that he be put in charge of the task force, with assistance from the police and other security agencies, to deal with the situation.

He stated that Ghana has many helicopters resting in Accra without benefit, so he will need four of them to patrol through the galamsey-prone areas with support from the security agencies and deal ruthlessly with the illegal miners.



”Right from former President Rawlings, former President Kufour, Atta Mills came to continue, then Mahama, and now Akufo-Addo, but they have all failed. If they are unable to solve the problem, traditional rulers should take over. If I am appointed Minister of Water Resources, our water bodies will be restored to their natural state in two weeks.



If the law is changed and I am appointed as minister, I will only need four helicopters, a few military officers, police officers, and other security agencies to help me deal with the situation.”