Appointing MPs as ministers is inimical to development -Atta Mills

Cadman Atta Mills, the brother of the late president John Evans Atta Mills, has raised his concerns about the appointment of members of parliament as ministers.

In an asaaseradio.com report, the Economist and Senior Presidential Advisor argued that such practice hampers a country's progress.



Presently in Ghana’s constitution, Article 78 (1) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, allows for ministers of state to be appointed from among members of parliament or individuals eligible to be elected as members of parliament.



The Economist expressed his reservations about MPs being appointed as ministers.



Cadman Atta Mills pointed out that in many countries outside of Britain, the norm is for parliamentarians to resign from their parliamentary seats if they are appointed as ministers.



“If you are a parliamentarian and you are appointed minister, you do have to resign as in all best practice countries outside apart from Britain.

“For many reasons, first of all, you cease to be a representative of the people, if you go to Parliament today, most of the ministers are not even present, they come in only to vote,” he said.



One significant issue, according to Atta Mills, is that MPs who become ministers may struggle to maintain a neutral stance on critical government matters in Parliament.



He noted that many minister-MPs are often absent from parliamentary sessions and only appear to cast their votes and go back to their ministerial duties.



This absence, he added, may compromise their ability to effectively represent the interests of the people they were elected to serve.



“Second, you are depending on the President who appointed you as a minister, you can’t really stand up to him,” Atta Mills added.

