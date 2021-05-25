Appointment of Lt. Col. Agyeman to 64 Infantry Battalion 'an insult to Ghanaians' – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has described the appointment of Lt. Col. Agyeman as head of the 64 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces as “an insult to Ghanaians.”



The developement comes after sources within the Ghana Armed Forces disclosed Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman’s appointment took effect on Friday, May 21 a day after he was withdrawn from the National Security Ministry.



In a phone interview with GhanaWeb on May 25, 2021, Adib Saani said the latest development was indeed a blow to press freedom and sends the wrong signal to other security officials.

“If the story is anything to go by, it will be an insult to the people of Ghana. It’s a big blow to press freedom and makes nonsense of all the efforts that went into the investigation and revocation of the appointment of Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman,” he told GhanaWeb.



He added that the move was similar to that of rewarding a mobster for a successful hit.



“It’s tantamount to rewarding a mobster for a successful hit. That is dangerous because it sends wrong signals to other officers who feel they can do just anything and get away with it and this consolidates my earlier opinions about the lack of accountability within the security establishment. This action will invariably dent the relationship between the civilian population and the military,” he added.



The National Security Ministry has recently come under fire over the alleged brutality meted out by its operatives to a journalist with Accra-based radio station Citi FM. Caleb Kudah was arrested and allegedly physically assaulted for taking photos within the precincts of the security outfit.