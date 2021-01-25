Appointment of MMDCEs: Ejura NPP foot soldiers make case for Mohammed Amin

NPP activist, Mohammed Amin Yakubu

The Alliance for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Foot Soldiers of Ejura-Sekyedumase is making a strong case for the appointment of Mohammed Amin Yakubu, an NPP activist as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura-Sekyedumase.

The Alliance believed Mr. Yakubu had paid his dues as a grassroot person who contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the Constituency in various capacities over the years.



His appointment, according to them, would be a reward for hard work, commitment and loyalty to the party with the potential to energize the support base of the party in the Constituency to improve performance in subsequent elections.



Mahmoud Mohammed-Rabiu, Secretary of the Alliance at a news conference to declare their support for Mr. Yakubu, said his appointment would reposition the party in its quest to reclaim the parliamentary seat, which had eluded the party in the last two elections.



He said Mr Yakubu would be a perfect replacement for Alhaji Salisu Bamba, the immediate past MCE, having served the party as a Polling Station Secretary, Zonal Coordinator and Constituency IT Coordinator.



He revealed that he was an active member of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP during his days at the Tamale Technical University, University of Education Winneba, Garden City University College and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“He is a youth activist, who identifies himself with the grassroot, knows their plight and also has a proven record of serving the party and community with diligence”, he pointed out.



Such a personality, he noted, was what the Municipality needed to bring accelerated development to the people of Ejura-Sekyedumase in line with the vision of the President.



He was hopeful the appointment of Mr. Yakubu could lead to a lasting solution to the party’s inability to win and keep the parliamentary seat despite the enormous development the NPP had brought to the area.



Mr. Mohammed-Rabiu also implored the President to consider Alhaji Bamba for an appointment at the national level in recognition of his role in the transformation of the Municipality as MCE.