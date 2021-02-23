Appointment of new chairman for National Cathedral - Kwesi Pratt questions priorities of govt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed shock at the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.

At a point when the nation is battling COVID-19, the National Cathedral Project should be the last on the mind of the government according to the renowned journalist.



"Where are your priorities?" he queried.



Kwesi Pratt was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'



Background

The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah was appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.



Making the announcement to the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction in Apostle Opoku Onyinah and said he is a worthy replacement for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.



