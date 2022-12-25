1
Menu
News

Appointment of political apparatchiks cause of failure of government policies -CLOGSAG

Isaac Bampoe Addo Isaac Bampo Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAS

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Isaac Bampo Addo, Executive Secretary, Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAS), says the appointment of political apparatchiks to positions in Civil and Local Government Services is the cause of policy failures.

“Political apparatchiks and ‘goro’ boys have been made to take positions in Civil and Local Government Services, and this has impacted negatively on the fortunes of government, necessitating Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).” Mr Bampo made this observation when he delivered a Christmas message at the CLOGSAG end of year thanksgiving service.

He said the Civil and Local Government Services were both at the heart of local and central governance and that if any part of government machinery was corrupted, it would affect the whole system, noting that, “most of these apparatchiks have exhibited political party loyalty, as against neutrality, professionalism, efficiency and integrity requires by both Services.”

The Executive Secretary noted that the way the domestic debt exchange was handled had raised pertinent issues and concerns, which should not be left unattended to.

“Some issues, including the possibility that some corporate trustees had prior knowledge of the DDEP and were able to convert their domestic bond holdings into either foreign assets or foreign currency, changed their corporate holding into individual holding and changed their bond holdings into cash are issues for interrogation.”

According to Mr Bampo, government chose DDEP as an answer to its inability to service the domestic debt liability when it could have curtailed its flagship programmes that would have gone a long way to exhibit willingness on the part of government to live within its means.'

“We have noted that government has exempted pensions funds from the DDEP, however, if government should fail to honour any of our coupons, when due, CLOGSAG will embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.”

He urged the members to be calm and go about their normal duties with diligence and called on the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to investigate the issues raised.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo