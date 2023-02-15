Appointments Committee begins vetting of Ministers-designate on February 20

The Parliament of Ghana | File photo

Source: GNA

The Appointments Commitment of Parliament will on Monday, February 20, hold a public hearing to vet the President’s Nominations for appointment as Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers.

This was advertised on page 25 of Tuesday, February 14, Edition of the Order Paper of Parliament.



The Ministers Designate include Kobina Tahir Hammond, Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture; and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The others are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.