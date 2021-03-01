Appointments Committee ‘blocks’ Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson, Afriyie Akoto - Report

Minister-designate for infomation Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has failed to approve the appointments of ministers-designate for Food and Agriculture, Information and Fisheries Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Hawa Koomson respectively.

According to pro-government network Asaase Radio, the 26-member committee could not arrive at a unanimous decision for the three which means their approval must go to the plenary.



The report stated that the minority side of the committee was not happy with Oppong Nkrumah, accusing him of instigating the Supreme Court judges to cite Dr. Dominic Ayine for contempt in the ongoing Election 2020 petition hearing.



“In the case of the Minister for Food and Agriculture-designate, Kwaku Owusu Afriyie Akoto, members of the Minority side of the Appointments Committee accused him of being arrogant when he appeared before the committee and on that basis, they will not approve of his nomination.

“On Koomson, the Minority side of the Appointments Committee, are of the opinion that she is not fit for the job,” Asaase Radio reported.



Meanwhile, 22 other ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been unanimously approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



However, the Committee is seeking clarification on five others. They are Roads and Highways portfolio Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Minister-designate for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Attorney General-designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame and John Peter Amewu, Minister-designate for Railways Development.