0
Menu
News

Appointments Committee disturbed as SC nominee advocates ADR for galamsey cases

Barbara Frances Ackah Yensu .png Supreme Court Justice nominee, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Supreme Court Justice nominee Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu has shocked some members of the appointments committee including the chairman Joseph Osei-Owusu with her advocacy for applying Alternative Dispute Resolution, (ADR) in environmental crimes including galamsey.

She opined that the current ADR laws must be amended to that effect.

“Speaking as a Judicial officer, we will determine if any case comes before us on the harmful nature of galamsey, we’ll look at the particular circumstances of each case and apply the law and make a determination. But as a proponent of ADR, I think that a section of environmental matters in the ADR Act probably will have to be looked at again so that we can try applying ADR mechanisms in resolving galamsey.”

The Supreme Court nominee made the suggestion when answering questions from minority leader Haruna Iddrisu on the galamsey menace during her vetting Tuesday.

When asked the role ADR will play specifically in dealing with galamsey cases, the nominee said: "ADR will come between the communities and the perpetrators if they are made to sit together and have a conversation.”

Her answer drew in the chairman of the committee Joseph Osei-Owusu who questioned whether the nominee has ever been to a galamsey site before to appreciate the level of devastation, but the Justice nominee answered, No!

On the dwindling confidence in the judiciary by the public, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu though conceded some level of confidence has been lost argued the majority of the public still has trust in the judicial system thus the increasing number of cases judges have had to deal with every day.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer