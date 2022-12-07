1
Appointments Committee recommends approval of Ackah-Yensu, Adibu Asiedu as Supreme Court Justices

Adibu Asiedu Ackah Yensu Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu (left), Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu (right)

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended, to the plenary, the approval of two of the four persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

The two recommend nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

“The Committee, therefore, recommends to the House by consensus the approval of Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu as justices of the Supreme Court.

“The Committee also request to the House to adopt its report and approve the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court,” parts of the committee’s report which was sighted by GhanaWeb read.

It can be recalled that four nominees, including Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court; and Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal, were vetted in October 2022 after their nomination by President Akufo-Addo.

The report of the Appointments Committee did not indicate the fate of the remaining two nominees, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson.

Read the full report below:



IB/DA

